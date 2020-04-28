The shops will re-open on may 4, except for the region of Montreal
The highlights of the day
- The Québec deplores 83 new deaths Tuesday, for a total of 1682 since the beginning of the pandemic.
- The public health account 25 757 confirmed cases. This is an increase of 775 in 24 hours.
- All in all, 1625 hospitalized persons, or 84 more.
The stores, including the entrance door gives on the outside will be able to reopen from the 4th of may in the province of Quebec except for the greater Montreal region, announced the minister of Economy, Pierre Fitzgibbon, Tuesday. The shops of the Montreal metropolitan community, will open on 11 may, a week later. The malls will, however, remain closed until further notice. The closure of shops, non-essential, the Sunday remains.
“The situation is stabilizing in the vast majority of the regions of Quebec,” said Mr. Fitzgibbon, adding that the government has been very clear rules that ” all companies will have to respect at any point “.
In all, three groups of companies will be able to re-open “gradually” during the month of may, said prime minister François Legault. In addition to the retail trade, there is also the construction sector in civil engineering (road works and infrastructure projects) and the manufacturing companies. The factories will have to ensure that there is a maximum of 50 workers on the floor and 50 % of the surplus employees per shift. If all goes well, they will be able to reopen “without restrictions” from the 25 may. The construction sector, which employs 85 000 people, will reopen completely on may 11.
All in all, 1.2 million Quebecers who are off work temporarily since the beginning of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, according to the minister Fitzgibbon, revising as well to the decrease of a few hundreds of thousands the number that he had given to a parliamentary committee last Friday.
Calendar recovery
May 4,
Stores with outdoor entrance in the entire province of Quebec except for the greater Montreal area
Shops with entry from the outside of the greater Montreal area
All of the construction sites
Manufacturing companies with restrictions (maximum of 50 % of the workers)
Manufacturing companies without restrictions
What remains closed
Shopping Centres
Hair Salons
Salons aesthetic
Entertainment venues, theatres, museums, cinemas
Tourist places