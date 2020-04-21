The shortage of staff in NURSING homes will be absorbed shortly, according to Legault
The highlights of the day
- 102 new deaths COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,041.
- The number of confirmed cases increased to 807, for a total of 20 126.
- 1224 people are hospitalized, or 55 more than the previous day, of which 201 to the intensive care unit, an increase of three.
- On the 1041 deaths, 850 affect people living in homes for the elderly. The contagion is concentrated in 80 homes on the 2600 that are found in Quebec.
The shortage of staff in homes for the elderly should be resolved by Wednesday night, the government has said Legault. These last 24 hours, a thousand people have joined the team and we hope as many here on Wednesday.
It is ” confident “, said prime minister François Legault, thanking the doctors, nurses and medical students, in particular, who came to lend a hand to personal residences in the last hours.
Moreover, the government has announced that the reopening of schools and child care facilities would be ” gradual “. However, there is no question to open the schools this summer, said the prime minister. It should not be a school ” from July to August “, he said.
