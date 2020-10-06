Shannon de Lima paralyzed the networks with a snapshot that captivated her followers

The shortest top of all: Marc Anthony's ex showed off again

The 31-year-old model Shannon de Lima is one of the most beautiful women in Latin America, thanks to her talent and sympathy she has modeled for the best designers.

Today Shannon is considered a fashion icon, as she boasts different styles with glamor, due to her stunning figure, everything that is worn looks good on her.

Marc Anthony's ex took social networks by posting a snapshot on her official account on Instagram where Shannon can be seen in a very short white top and jeans, sitting on the edge of the pool.

“To everything you love, give it wings to fly and reasons to stay,” wrote the model to accompany her post, this image quickly caused appreciation among her followers who manifested with complimenting comments.

Currently Shannon de Lima is at the disposal of her loyal followers, for that reason she decided to entertain them with captivating photos.