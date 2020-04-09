The situation is critical in six CHSLD in Quebec
Highlights
- 881 new people reported as positive, for a total of 10 912 confirmed cases
- 679 people are hospitalized (+ 47), of which 196 in the icu (+ 15)
- 41 new deaths, for a total of 216
- François Legault provides an increase in the number of deaths in the next few days, until the peak is reached.
Critical Situation in six NURSING homes
Half (49 %) of those who died because of the COVID-19 lived in NURSING homes, and the majority of them were housed in six NURSING homes where outbreaks have wreaked havoc. In all, 71 of the victims of the new coronavirus, wherein the CHSLD de Sainte-Dorothée (16 deaths), the Centre d’hébergement Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci (13 deaths), the Centre d’hébergement de Lasalle (7 deaths), the Centre houses Alfred-Desrochers (5 deaths), the CHSLD Laflèche (20 deaths), the shelter of the Pine (10 deaths). Quebec was said to have deployed 450 physicians and 1000 nurses and other members of the health staff in NURSING homes.
A déconfinement progressive
The prime minister of canada Justin Trudeau has declared in the morning that “normality as it was before will not be able to come back as there will be no vaccine,” and that it could take ” a year, year and a half.” But “people are going to turn crazy” if they remain confined all this time, reacted to the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda. “We’re going to reopen some of the activities, we will accept a certain local transmission “, he said, noting that it was nevertheless better to be cautious, during the ” next few weeks “. Quebec will also have to think about the position he wishes to defend as to the reopening of the borders, has recognized Dr. Arruda. “That will depend on the epidemiology elsewhere,” he pointed out.