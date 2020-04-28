The situation is “unsustainable” according to the union of the orderlies of the CISSSO
Jenna McMillan, president of the STTSSSO-CSN
27 April 2020 17h49
Updated at 18h02
Share
The situation is “unsustainable” according to the union of the orderlies of the CISSSO
Justine Mercier
The Right
Share
The union representing the employees to the beneficiaries of the health network of Ottawa believes that the precarious situation that existed before the pandemic is now “unsustainable”, to the point where a possible second wave of COVID-19 is “very scared” to workers.
The trade Union of workers of the health and social services for the Outaouais region (STTSSSO-CSN) has made a release to the media, Monday, during which it was noted, in particular that about 200 posts of orderlies are currently vacant, at the Centre of integrated health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO).
In full pandemic, the task of the agents is increased, says the union, by the additional precautions to be taken in order to minimise the risk of spread of the novel coronavirus.
At the present time, the CISSSO handles “well” the situation, considers the president of the STTSSSO-CSN, Jenna McMillan, while specifying that “there are still many things to improve”, giving the example of access to personal protective equipment.
“The second wave makes us very scared, said Ms. McMillan. I think that at this moment, it is lucky, the Outaouais region, don’t have a lot of case versus other regions. Is it that the second wave will come and hit us and is going to be larger? […] I think it’s going to be a lot of concerns from our members and a lot of pressure to manage the situation.”
Jenna McMillan, president of the STTSSSO-CSN
Justine Mercier, The Right
The president of the central Council of national unions of the Outaouais, Alfonso Ibarra-Ramirez, for his part, stressed that workers in the network must also cope with the huge stress of being infected by the COVID-19 and transmit the virus to their loved ones.
Its members are part of the lowest employees in the network, the STTSSSO-CSN considers that premiums of 4% and 8% granted by the government for health-care workers are “inadequate”. For a care attendant at the top of the wage scale, the premium temporary only reaches a value of$ 1.79 time, argued the union.
In addition to the orderlies, the union represents, among others, ancillary health and social services, the employees of the department of hygiene and cleanliness, the workers in the laundry and food service, and clerical employees.
Wages are “too low” in the eyes of Jenna McMillan, who judge that premiums temporary COVID-19 authorised by the government are “unfair”. “This is unsustainable as a state, has launched. We are not surprised of the enormous difficulties […] to attract the succession on account of the present working conditions.”