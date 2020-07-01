The six players from MLS to be positive in the coronavirus is evolving at FC Dallas
These four cases are in addition to the two announced Monday the arrival of the players at Orlando (Florida), where the tournament recovery is expected from the 8 July, after almost four months of interruption due to the pandemic of COVID-19.
MIAMI — Six players of FC Dallas have tested positive to the new coronavirus, these last days, to their arrival in Orlando to participate in the final phase of the league north american football (MLS), announced on Wednesday the MLS.
The tournament for the resumption of the MLS must begin on 8 July, after almost four months of interruption due to the pandemic of COVID-19. The 26 teams will be required to remain in a “bubble” at Disney World, isolated from the outside world, and play their matches without spectators.
The players of FC Dallas were left Saturday for Orlando, after having already spent two tests spaced every 24 hours. Two were tested positive upon their arrival in Florida, and announced on Monday, and then four other in the beginning of the week, announced on Wednesday.
They were all immediately recorded in a secluded area of the hotel and their possible symptoms will be monitored closely in the coming days.
“No other club in the MLS has been in contact with the players of Dallas since their arrival”, has taken care to specify the MLS on Wednesday.
In the last few days, 392 players, coaches, referees and members of clubs, or the MLS have been tested on site, in their hotel in Orlando, with as balance sheet these six positive tests for the players of FC Dallas.
To have the right to leave, to Orlando, all the players and staff involved in this final stage, in the clubs and on the MLS, had to get two negative trials separated by 24 hours.
Another test was planned as early as the arrival of each club in Orlando, the entire delegation being put in quarantine until the results of all the tests on it.
At the stop from the 12 march, the championship is subject to a strict health protocol for the recovery of the corporate practices, on the 4th of June. This caution is explained by the health status of the United States, the country most affected in the world by the COVID-19.
Florida is experiencing a spectacular resurgence of the epidemic in recent days. In addition to the tournament for the resumption of the MLS, this State of the south-east of the United States must also accommodate the end of the season in the NBA as of July 30.