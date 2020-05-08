The Snowbirds will complete their tour of Quebec on Thursday
On Wednesday, the Snowbirds flew over the Hospital in Chicoutimi, in Saguenay, in the context of the Operation of Inspiration, to recognize the work of the workers of the health community who fight the spread of the COVID-19.
6 may 2020
Updated may 7, 2020 at 12h04
The Snowbirds will complete their tour of Quebec on Thursday
Paul-Robert Raymond
The Sun
The Operation Inspiration of the demonstration team of the royal canadian air force (RCAF), the Snowbirds, will continue Thursday with a tour of Quebec that will end in Ottawa. The drivers currently going through the country from east to west to greet the workers of the health community who fight the spread of the COVID-19.
Wednesday, after crossing the Island-the Prince Edward island and New Brunswick, the nine aircraft CT-114 Tutor aircraft flew over the Bas-Saint-Laurent (Rimouski and Rivière-du-Loup) and the Saguenay. The team stopped at the base of Bagotville to spend the night there. This is where the start will be at 9: 30, according to information published in social media by the team.
The Snowbirds will go along the Saguenay and then do the same along the St. Lawrence river, with a landing scheduled at 10: 30, at the Jean-Lesage airport.
Once full, the team from the ARC blast of Quebec at 12: 45 pm to move to Trois-Rivières 15 minutes later. A detour will be to Drummondville and the overview of Granby will be at 13: 20. This segment ends at the Montréal-Trudeau international airport 25 minutes later after a brief overview of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
Finally, during the end of the afternoon, the nine aircraft will take off at 16: 15 of Montreal, and will fly above the seaway of the St. Lawrence river to Cornwall in Ontario. They will head to Ottawa to land at Gatineau airport, an hour later.
The hours listed are subject to unforeseen circumstances due to weather or technical issues. It is impossible to know precisely which areas will be overflown, but watch hospitals closely, while respecting the safety distance physical. “Fly-focus on hospitals, first responders, and residential neighborhoods”, said Tuesday the deputy-lieutenant Sophie Quemeneur, assistant to the media queries for the Snowbirds.
It is recommended to consult the pages of the team in the social networks, either Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to be notified of delays or unforeseen events.