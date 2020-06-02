The social media black in support of Black Lives Matter
Share
2 June 2020 17: 10 pm
Share
The social media black in support of Black Lives Matter
Associated Press
NEW YORK — Although the movement of Black Out Tuesday may have initially been organized by the musical community, the world of social media has also become dark to support the movement Black Lives Matter, uniting voices from around the world scandalisées by the murders of Blacks in the United States.
Accounts Instagram and Twitter many users, ranging from big stars to those who are not famous, they were filled with black squares displayed in response to the death of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.
Most of the captions under the black squares were empty, though some have used words clicks, black hearts or encouraged people to vote Tuesday as seven States and the District of Columbia to call the voters to the polls for the primary.
Celine Dion, Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Radiohead, Coldplay, Kelly Rowland and the Beastie Boys were among the celebrities to join the Black Out Tuesday, Tuesday, on the social networks.
“I will not be on the social networks and I request all of you to do the same, wrote Britney Spears on Twitter. We need to use the time away from our devices for us to focus on what we can do to make the world a better place?. for all of us !!!!!”
Spotify has hidden the illustrations of several of his playlists, popular, simply writing Black Lives Matter” as description. The platform has also updated its reading list entitled Black Lives Matter in the first page, with songs like Say It Loud – I m Black and I m Proud James Brown, Fuck tha Police NWA, A Change is Gonna Come Sam Cooke and This is the America of Childish Gambino.
The home pages of Apple’s Music and iTunes support the movement Black Lives Matter, and SiriusXM stated that it would shut its music channels for three minutes at 15 h, as a tribute to “all the innumerable victims of racism.”