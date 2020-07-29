The social media users more vulnerable to falsehoods on the COVID-19
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – A university study in quebec indicates that those who get their information from social media are more likely to have a mistaken perception of the situation surrounding the COVID-19 that those who read more traditional media.
Researchers at McGill University adds that people who use traditional media are more litters to follow public health recommendations, including those on the separation physical.
The research on the behavior of the exposure of false information, combined with an analysis of the social media, the passage of the comb through millions of tweets, thousands of news articles and the results of a survey conducted at the canadian level.
Aengus Bridgman, co-author and a doctoral candidate in political science at McGill University, has found that for users in canada and elsewhere in the world, platforms such as Twitter and Facebook are becoming the main sources of information and false news.
In his opinion, in a context of crisis of the COVID-19, the false or erroneous information about the COVID 19 circulate more in social media like Twitter than in traditional media.
The researchers point out that there are large differences in behaviour and attitudes between the people who inform themselves with social media and those who access traditional media, even taking into account factors such as scientific literacy and socio-economic differences.
Canadians who sail often in social media are less likely to respect the rules of distance and physical to perceive the COVID-19 as a threat, whereas the opposite occurs among users of traditional media.
Taylor Owen, co-author of the study and professor at McGill University, adds that the false information circulating in social media pose a risk to public health.
The article dealing with the study of seven researchers from McGill university has been published in “Misinformation Review”. The project was funded by the department of canadian Heritage.