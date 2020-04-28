The solution to the problems of NURSING homes is a home
The orderlies should earn the same salary regardless of where the services are being offered, writes Philippe Voyer.
The permanent increase of the salaries of the beneficiary attendants (PAB) and the construction of the Houses of the elders, two measures advocated by Quebec, will not be able to solve the enormous difficulties of the CHSLD in quebec. This is what happens to Philippe Voyer, responsible for the continuous training of the Faculty of nursing of Laval University.
The teacher supports the wage increase for the PAB (fixed temporarily last month to $ 4 per hour, by decree), even if there is doubt of its effectiveness for enhancing the long-term care. “The increase in the salaries of doctors has not solved the problem of access to health care,” he remarked.
“In his press briefings, Mr. Legault repeated that we are going to change the salary terms to make the environment of the employees more attractive, as we had missed the boat and that will solve the problem by increasing wages. Yes, I agree to this increase, but it has no link with the objective of improving the long-term care in Quebec. The increase rule is a specific problem, but does not affect the ecosystem, it is necessary to review the whole by focusing on home care and on the accommodation in the home of elderly people.
Philippe Voyer summarizes his thoughts in a video titled Course 101 on accommodation in Quebec and a few myths to cut down on prices, wages, and the buildings and posted on his personal website. The specialist in geriatrics are recommended instead of reforming the system completely. He considers that Quebec should focus on the home support of the largest possible number of elderly people. Switzerland, Austria, the netherlands and other countries have implemented similar models using the resources of the public and private sectors.
“In the same breath, after saying that it needed to increase the salaries of the servants, Mr. Legault says that it is necessary to accelerate the construction of the Houses of the elders, a smaller and more user-friendly. Again, certainly. But the number of beds they will need in hosting in the future is much too large and exceeds our capabilities. It is a bit like proposing to expand the emergency room because the population is aging and that they should treat there. This is absurd. This is not the right formula. Rather there is a need to increase home care to ease pressure on the health system. “
The aging of the population that Quebec will need about 3000 extra places per year in a CHSLD for each of the next forty years. A place in a CHSLD public costs 10 000 $ per month, of which 8500 $ provided by the State. In CHSLD private institutes, Québec provides $ 5,000 per month. In addition, residents of these homes end-of-life will be in the future increasingly older and increasingly suffering from neurocognitive disorders major.
“It is fiscally impossible for the government to keep the status quo,” said Philippe Voyer. Economically, this will not be viable. In addition, the Homes of the seniors are going to cost more than NURSING homes, and so this will be even less viable to transform all in this sense, then, that there are viable solutions that have been proven elsewhere. “
The example to follow
In another video posted in January, the teacher examines those ” solutions within our reach “. In the interview, he keeps his ideas and find them even more necessary than ever in light of the disaster of the pandemic. “It is necessary to think of solutions that pass through allowances to individuals to better support them in the now at home, as the vast majority wish. “
The central track evokes the expansion and enhancement of services at home. “You need to put the package in support services, day centres and visits,” said the teacher. It is much less expensive to provide the professional services to build buildings. You can do a lot of the way with the $ 5,000 or $ 10,000 per month per person. “
He made a tour of Quebec for the ministry of Health and social Services in 2018 to review the practices in the field, especially for people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, but accompanied by a caregiver. In Quebec, these people find themselves more quickly in residences for seniors (RPPS), outposts of the CHSLD. They make up 18 % of the clients of these homes compared to 9% in the other provinces.
By contrast, Switzerland offers systematically care in the home, but also sheltered housing, day centres, evening or night and, of course, medico-social establishments (EMS), the equivalent of the CHSLD. Similar examples exist elsewhere in Europe and here, too, on a small scale, everywhere on the quebec territory. The professor recommends that systematize them.
“Instead of imposing the traditions of the radical people suffering from neurocognitive disorders, we should provide them with living environments that are scalable. It would alter the intensity of services around the person, according to his needs. Can we improve NURSING homes ? Of course. Can we make Homes of the elders ? Of course. But is this a solution for the future long-term care ? Absolutely not. “
Question of money
Do you know your ltc facility ?
The accommodation centres, and long-term care (NURSING homes) and public NURSING homes private institutes receive persons in loss of autonomy, severe ; resources intermediate care for persons in loss of autonomy moderate as NURSING homes private non-subsidized, which can also receive severe cases ; and in private seniors ‘ residences (RPP) focus on customers globally autonomous.
A usual route to a Quebec that led to his private residence, to a RPA, and then to the intermediate resources and NURSING homes. “The more it is aged, the more our immune system weakens and the greater the risk of comorbidity, explains Philippe Voyer. The more people lose their autonomy, the more they find themselves in a CHSLD. Reached by the COVID-19, this population has a higher risk of dying, obviously. “
Data from the Institut national de santé publique du Québec show that two-thirds of the deaths related to the pandemic come from NURSING homes, 15 % of RPP and 10 % at home. The current costs of the services provided in the one or the other formulas give the margins of manoeuvre in order to change radically the whole system has been in place for half a century, believes the expert.
A place in a CHSLD public costs more than $ 10,000 per month, of which 8500 $ provided by the State. In CHSLD private agreement, the sum falls below 7700 $ per month, with $ 5000 of government funding. The monthly pension in NURSING homes private non-contracted varies from 3000 to 10 000 $, almost without help.Resources mid-sized require about $ 4000, of which 3100 $ of grants. The RPP cost of $ 1200 to $ 7000, depending on the autonomy of the person, again with a low tax credit in support of 743 $ maximum. We do not know the financial conditions of the possible Homes of seniors.
The wages of orderlies also vary from one type of institution to another. They range from 14 $ to 16 $ in a private seniors ‘ residence at $ 22 in a public CHSLD. “The shortage persists even in the public sector, where they are better paid,” remarked Philippe Voyer. It is therefore necessary to reduce the inequity between the public and private sectors, but also with the community sectors, the non-profit organizations or religious communities, who cannot compete with the higher salaries. It would be nice that the employees are earning the same income, regardless of where the services are being offered. “