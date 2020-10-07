In Vorterix, where he conducts What the fuck is this, the young man recounted between laughs and in a controversial way the death of the hard rock icon.

After knowing the information about the death of Eddie Van Halen , Mario Pergolini's son, Tomás Pergolini, spoke about the issue on his Vorterix radio program and received the rejection on the networks after taking the news jokingly and admitting that did not know the famous guitarist.

The young man is the host of “What the fuck is this”, a cycle that airs Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., and it was in that space that he commented on the news. “Stop, stop, exclusive and last moment,” he announced with his partner, Eugenia Mariluz. “It just happened, Eddie Van Halen died,” commented the host. Then came the comments that aroused indignation in the virtual community: “Who? And what did he die of? When he was old?”

The climate in which the news was told attracted the attention of many who quickly turned to the networks to unload their anger, transforming Pergolini's son.

Among the cataract of messages, the journalist Leonardo Ferri (@soyLeoFerri) also stood out, who argued: “It is not an obligation to know who Eddie Van Halen was; rock is in a terrible moment of popularity among young people, but the laughs, the mockery, the little desire to be respectful and the unprofessionalism is what bothers “.

Given the degree of magnitude that his statements took, the son of the owner of Vorterix published an apology: “The truth is that we communicate it half as ortho. Apologies. The idea was not to offend or disrespect anyone.”

