The Spag & Tini sold to Archibald who settled there

The restaurant Spag & Tini du Petit-Champlain is a change of ownership and passed into the hands of business partners and associates of the restaurant Archibald Microbrewery in Sainte-Foy.
June 12, 2020 21h20
With a foothold in the quartier Petit Champlain for 35 years, the restaurant Spag & Tini changes owners. The family company, which was owned by Mrs. Caroline Bergeron and Mr. Dominique Roy was sold to François Nolin, Jean Cabral and Ivan Waddell, business partners and associates of the restaurant Archibald Microbrewery in Sainte-Foy. Within a few months, the Spag & Tini will become the sixth institution of the chain.
“A great opportunity has presented itself and it is with great enthusiasm that we will sit in this beautiful area of the city of Quebec,” said said Mr. Nolin, co-owner, founder and president of the Archibald Microbrewery. “Our sector has undergone major changes in the last few months and it is an opportunity for us to more actively participate in the economic development of our city.”
On the market for a few months already, the Spag & Tini was spent at a hair, to change hands in march last. The beginning of the crisis of the COVID and the containment that was followed, however, had made to abort the transaction. At this time, the owners were found the sleeves to give new life to their restaurant. The menu had been refined and the restaurant had provided meals for take-out via its Web site. Ms. Bergeron and Mr. Roy had also benefited from the closure of their dining room to build a shop where they had offer of raw products, such as oils, pastas and canned goods, processed products such as dishes to provide, but also ice-creams, gelato and picnics.
“We are relieved to have sold,” said Dominique Roy. “The passion of the restoration was much less in the appointment. One would have assumed the restaurant if we had not found buyers and we would have did our homework. But it is a relief that someone has seen the opportunity to gain a foothold in the area and carry the torch.
“At the same time, it makes us a twinge of sale. It was 35 years ago that the Spag & Tini was in the family since before we acquired it 15 years ago, it had belonged to the father of Caroline (Bergeron). But if it is not open to change, it is on the wrong track.”
Transformations in the fall
At its reopening, as of next week, and this throughout the summer, the Spag & Tini will keep its name and its personality. All current employees of the institution will remain in their positions.
In the autumn the facility will be closed to undergo a major transformation which will allow him to become the third restaurant Archibald Brewery of the region of Québec, after Lac-Beauport and Sainte-Foy. It is said that Archibald du Petit-Champlain “will be in the image of what we are accustomed to restaurants with a decor and a warm atmosphere of a chalet in the city”. Thanks to the acquisition of the Spag & Tini, the chain Archibald may be closer to the tourist clientele of Quebec.