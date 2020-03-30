The Spanish Princess Maria Theresa and the American musician Alan Merrill died of coronavirus
The Spanish Princess Maria Theresa and American musician, author of the popular song I Love Rock-n-Roll, Alan Merrill died because of coronavirus. This was reported by relatives of the Princess and the musician.
On March 26, the younger brother of Teresa, Prince Sixtus Henry of Bourbon-Parma shared in social networks that the Princess died from COVID-19. The infection caused complications during the illness. At the time of death the cousin of king Philip VI was 86 years old. This is the first death among members of the Royal family. The funeral took place in Madrid.
On the death of 69-year-old vocalist, guitarist, songwriter, and actor Alan Merrill said his daughter, Laura, yesterday, March 29. The girl urged all to take seriously the situation with coronavirus, stay safe and stay home for the sake of others.
The musician was born in new York in 1951. His professional career has developed in the UK, and Japan, and the United States. Within the British group Arrows he co-authored the song I Love Rock-n-Roll, which today is a classic hit. The song became popular after 1982 Joan Jett released her cover.
Recall that the coronavirus was found to have Prince Charles, the eldest son of Elizabeth II. He is isolated with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. They are on home quarantine in Scotland.
Coronavirus was confirmed also in Boris Johnson, statesman, politician and Prime Minister of great Britain. He is undergoing treatment and working from home.