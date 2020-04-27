The spouse of a victim of the slaughter in Nova Scotia wants a public inquiry
HALIFAX – nova scotians who are struggling to overcome the devastating consequences of a recent killing spree hoping to get a firm commitment on the part of provincial leaders to set up a public inquiry designed to answer a long series of questions.
Nick Beaton, the husband of a woman, continuous care who was killed while on her way to her work, said Monday that an investigation is necessary to look in depth on various issues, including the mode of communication of the royal Canadian mounted police with the population during a mass massacre.
According to Mr. Beaton, if an emergency alert had been launched after the shooter had left the area of Portapique, Kristen Beaton, his wife, would have been able to remain at home and survive the massacre.
Archie Kaiser, a professor at the Faculty of law of Dalhousie University, is of the opinion that prime minister Stephen McNeil must promise clearly to establish a public inquiry and to ask the authorities to put the project in motion.
Mr. Kaiser says that the province has been traumatized by the 22 deaths, and she must be told that an investigation, the scope of which will be as wide as possible, is running.
Up to now, Mr. McNeil noted that he had asked the attorney general Mark Furey to investigate the possibility of launching an investigation.
Mr. Furey was not immediately available for comment on the record Monday.
The RCMP reported that Gabriel Wortman, a denturist 51-year-old out of Dartmouth, launched a deadly attack and set fire to several homes after attacking his girlfriend Saturday night.