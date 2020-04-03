The SPVM farm service counters of the post of district
The police department has assured that it will continue to offer the same service for citizens ‘ security.
The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal has announced on Tuesday evening that it was closing down temporarily to the public service counters of the neighbourhood stations, operational centres, the headquarters and all other facilities because of the health crisis.
The SPVM has stated that he wanted ” to adapt its offer of service according to the collective efforts requested by the government to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 within the population. “
People who wish to get in touch with the police officers of the SPVM can dial 911 in the event of a situation requiring immediate assistance, call their neighborhood post, write a police report online, or contact their neighborhood post via the website of the SPVM.
