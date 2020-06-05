The SPVM will unveil its policy of arrest on 8 July
Photo: Olivier Zuida Archives The Duty
In the wake of the report unveiled last fall, which concluded that there was a “bias systemic” during arrests of police officers of the SPVM, a change was already in the police force.
Saying they are shocked by the events that occurred in the United States, the director of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), Sylvain Caron, has decided to pre-empt the unveiling of the new policy call for addressing profiling. It will be presented the 8th of July next, to come into force a few months later.
During a press briefing Friday, Sylvain Caron said understand the “dismay” of the citizens following the death of George Floyd during a police intervention in Minneapolis in the United States.
“As police officers, as citizens, we are really shocked of the situation that occurred in the United States. I join with the population to the outrage it has faced with these gestures here. ”
Given the circumstances, Mr. Caron has decided to get ahead of a few months the presentation of the policy on arrests. It should instead be unveiled next fall. “We are at a crossroads,” repeated Mr. Caron.
A second term will also be given to independent researchers to better understand the context of the arrests made by the police. This is the review of these arrests had led the researchers to conclude to the existence of bias in the system.
Remember that this report revealed that the Indigenous and Blacks were between four and five times more likely to be arrested by police than Whites in Montreal.
Before these findings are disturbing, the director Sylvain Caron had promised to implement measures to put an end to this discrimination. He was then committed to put in place a series of measures to combat profiling, including a policy to better guide the interventions of the police.
Sylvain Caron said he hopes that the planned march Sunday in the streets of Montreal or the pacific. “I cast the invitation to the organizers of the walk invited me to meet with them prior to the walk to hear and to listen,” he said.