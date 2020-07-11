The SQ has good hope of being reunited with Norah and Romy Carpentier live
The SQ has good hope of being reunited with Norah and Romy Carpentier live
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
Research is ongoing to find Norah and Romy Carpentier, which are the subject of an AMBER alert. The police officers of the Sûreté du Québec mostly attempt to shed light on the events that have led to their demise, and that of their father, Martin Carpentier.
The officers of the SQ have good hope of finding the family alive. During the searches Friday, several objects have been found in the woods by the different research teams. Very early Saturday, the research teams were back in the woods of Saint-Apollinaire.
“There are elements that allow us to think that they would still be in the area. It is believed that these people would be always in motion, on the move, so this makes us think that these people are still alive,” said the sergente Ann Mathieu, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
“It is sure to make checks to know whether these finds are related to the disappearance of Martin Carpentier and his two daughters,” says Ms Mathieu.
A second helicopter is now walking through the air to monitor the sector. The helicopter belongs to the Army.
The agents still have reasons to believe that the three individuals are in the sector of the rank Bois Joly Saint-Apollinaire. The trio would be in motion.
More than 150 km of wooded area have been raked the day before. Saturday, the teams equestrian and canine teeth are attached to the foot patrols as well as well-trained volunteers.
“The deployment of the Sûreté du Québec is also done with the assistance of the canadian armed Forces to the level of air and a helicopter of the Sûreté du Québec. Every effort is made to find the missing persons, or Martin Carpentier and his two daughters, as quickly as possible. One wishes that they are healthy, in spite of the climatic conditions that are not necessarily easy”, said Ann Mathieu. “The workforce can modulate depending on the evolution of the situation”.
The ultimate goal is always to find the two girls in good health.
Heartbreaking plea
The wife of Martin Carpentier has launched an appeal Friday in a video released by the Sûreté du Québec on the social networks.
Cathy Gingras y begs his spouse to give his news.
“Martin, there is a concern, there has been no news of you since the accident. We wonder if you are correct, the girls, Romy, Norah… we want to know if they go well, if you you’re fine,” says Cathy Gingras, who is not the mother of the two children.
“Give us news, make us a sign, call your parents, no matter what. The important thing is that you you go well. The rest… fuck the rest, we just want to know that you are correct,” she added, a sob in the voice.
Norah Carpentier, 11 years old, is thin, measuring 1,57 m (5’2), wears a cap and white Nike sandals white.
Romy Carpentier, 6 years old, measure 0.91 m (3 feet), wears a pink shirt, earrings, heart-shaped silver and red nail Polish.
Martin Carpentier, 44 years old, measuring 1.78 m (5’10), father of 59 kg (130 lbs), wears a gray t-shirt and jeans, can be glasses.
With The canadian Press