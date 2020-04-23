The SQ keeps its traffic surveillance
April 10, 2020 18h53
Updated at 19h18
Jean-François Néron
The Sun
The patrol officers of the Sûreté du Québec promised increased surveillance on the roads of the province during the week-end of Easter even if the car travel have decreased since the beginning of the pandemic. At the same time, police officers will continue to submit reports of offences to the persons who do not comply with the rules of social distancing, whose number has now reached 375.
“It is a particular context. And it should not be more traffic because it is Easter, advises Ann Mathieu of the surete du Quebec. We remember that the gatherings are banned and that people should use their car only for travel essential”, she insists.
The police surveillance will therefore on the whole of the territory as it is every year. Drivers who violate the highway safety code, because they are too in a hurry or who commit any other offence will therefore be in the line of sight of the patrol.
“Do like me. If you want a Happy Easter to your loved ones using email or the telephone,” the police, who on a more personal note, she said she does not see her mother over the weekend.
As of the date of 6 April, the SQ said to have delivered 157 offence reports-general (tickets) since the implementation of the government’s measures to combat the COVID-19. These findings are issued for groups of people who do not respect the rule of social distancing of two metres between the individuals or the non-observance of a rule of containment for a person or who is coming back from a trip. The ticket amounted to $ 1,000, plus the fee of 546$.
On Friday, the SQ confirmed that the number of observations was increased from 157 to 375 as of the date of 8 April. Mrs. matthews could not a decline in the number of offences presented by region.
On the other hand, the provincial police has put online this week a video asking people to avoid congestion, the 911 emergency service for denunciations often unfounded or far-fetched. “We must not fall into paranoia,” says one. For example, “it may be that people are holding hands in the street because they are in a couple or that of the workers must come together to perform their essential work”, shown in the video. If you are a witness of a situation in connection with the non-compliance of the government rules, call 310-4141 or *4141.
Quebec, not to be a bottleneck
The 911 has Quebec does not appear to undergo the engorgement of other central province. The police officer Étienne Doyon points out that the flow of calls is about 400 per day, which is the same as before the crisis. Of this number, about a hundred are still in connection with the COVID-19. “We have more calls for the pandemic, but less so for other types of crimes,” he says.
For its part, the Québec police handed over a fifty statements of offence for non-compliance of the government rules.