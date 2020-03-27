The star of “Jumanji” and “fast & Furious” the fourth time will be the father
Kevin HART and his wife announced the upcoming replenishment in the family.
Popular Hollywood actor Kevin HART, known for roles in the films “Jumanji”, “Hobbs and Shows”, “scary movie”, has announced the completion of the family. The star will become a father.
About the happy news first reported on his page on Instagram the wife of Kevin — Eniko Parrish, and soon the actor himself posted a photo of a pregnant sweetheart.
“Baby No. 2. In the midst of all this, we put on our prayers and could not be more grateful! Soon we will be family of six! #Will svetamaytala”, – wrote in social networks Eniko.
| baby #2 🤍 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! 👶🏽 soon to be a family of 6! 🤗 #glowingandgrowing✨
For girls it will be the second child, which the couple has not yet disclosed. In 2017, the couple had a son Kenzo. The actor will become a father for the fourth time. He also brings from a previous marriage, a son and a daughter.
We will remind, more than half a year ago Kevin HART got in an accident, the consequences of which AI got a serious back injury. The doctors thought that celebrity are not able to walk. However, nothing happened.