The star of “Sex education” played a daring Maeve, was photographed for the gloss

24-year-old Emma McKay took part in a new fashion photo shoot of the legendary edition. British actress tried on the stylish way in the spirit of minimalism.

The actress, who became famous for the daring role of Maeve in the TV series “Sex education”, for shooting brown wearing oversize trench coat made of leather with rubber insert on the belt. Emma had let down her hair, zachesov them back, and made a moderate makeup in warm tones: summed up with a black eye pencil and struck a delicate sheen on the lips.

Your fashion look McKay complemented by well-chosen ornaments of gold earrings with diamonds and multiple rings. The author of the photos was the Italian Guan Fiore.

In conversation with the journalist of the magazine, Emma admitted that recently she changed her attitude towards fashion. Now the rising star is trying to carefully think over every new image and sees personal style as an opportunity to better emphasize their own individuality.

“I began to treat fashion with gratitude. Before I just wore something that caught my eye, but now I feel that my style is an extension of me, it’s my tool. Tell a terrible cliché, but, of course, this external change is the result of internal changes. I became much more confident. That’s the secret” — with a smile noticed Emma.