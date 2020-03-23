The star of the world Opera 79-year-old Placido Domingo has confirmed coronavirus

He reported about it in social networks.

Spanish Opera singer Placido Domingo was infected with coronavirus. He said this world on the page in Facebook.

“I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you: I have confirmed the coronavirus. We, I and my family will remain isolated from each other as much as is necessary from a medical point of view”.

“I have a fever and cough, so I decided to take the test, the results of which were positive. I ask everyone to be extremely careful and follow basic safety guidelines: wash your hands often and keep each other on the course. To prevent the spread of the virus, stay home!

Together we can defeat this virus and put an end to the global crisis, to soon return to normal. Please follow the requirements of the local authorities and take the necessary security measures to protect not only themselves but also others”, — wrote the singer.

Recall that Spain is now leading by the number of cases. On 23 March there were more than 28 thousand of infection. More than 1,500 people died. Introduced quarantine measures. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Spain had established “the most stringent and strict measures, without a doubt, in Europe and some of the most stringent in the world.”