The stars of the music call to save the british scene
the biggest names in british music have launched on Thursday a call to save the industry of the concerts, whose survival is threatened by the crisis of the novel coronavirus, including the Rolling Stones, here in concert in 2019.
July 2, 2020 10: 06
Agence France-Presse
LONDON — Annie Lennox to the Rolling Stones through Paul McCartney or Depeche Mode, the biggest names in british music have launched on Thursday a call to save the industry of the concerts, whose survival is threatened by the crisis of the novel coronavirus.
In an open letter to the british minister of Culture, and Oliver Dowden, 1500 artists and personalities of the music world are urging the government to act urgently.
Among the signatories are Dua Lipa, Skepta, Rita Ora, Coldplay, Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox, Sam Smith, Rod Stewart, Liam Gallagher, Florence + The Machine, George Ezra, Depeche Mode, Iron Maiden, Lewis Capaldi, Little Mix.
Many of them had to occur on stage during the festival season, which has been cancelled because of the pandemic which was about 44, 000 deaths in the United Kingdom, the heavier balance sheet in Europe.
“The british scene is one of the greatest achievements of the country from a social point of view, cultural and economic over the last ten years”, underline the signatories. But without completion of the measurements of distance physics at the horizon and without financial support, “the future of concerts and festivals, and hundreds of thousands of people who live on it looks gloomy”.
“Until these companies can again work, which will likely come in 2021 at the earliest, the government support will be crucial to prevent bankruptcy and mass the end of this major industry in the world,” they write.
The signatories are demanding a timetable for the re-opening of concert halls, a support plan and access to a credit scheme, as well as a total exemption of the VAT [value added tax] on the sales of the concerts.
According to a study backing the open letter, the area amounts to 210 000 jobs, and its companies accounted for about 4.5 billion pounds in 2019 ($7.5 billion).
“Proud” to have been able to occur at all levels, from small clubs to the big speakers via the festivals, the singer Dua Lipa has pointed out in a press release that the possibility for other artists british “to follow the same path that is in danger” without government assistance.
“Looking forward” to playing again in front of his fans, Liam Gallagher, highlights of its side it is necessary to take care of the industry of music and people “great,” who bring it to life “until it can once again play it on stage”.