The state Park since the actor died from the “Crocodile Dundee” mark bloom

American actor mark Blum at the age of 69 years died from complications that caused a new type of coronavirus.
According to The Variety, referring to the Executive Vice-President of the actors Guild American Federation of television and radio Rebecca Damon.
The new York theater company Playwrights Horizons, where he worked at bloom, confirmed the death of the artist and addressed him in warm words.
“Thank you, mark, for everything you brought to our theatre, and in theatres and audiences around the world. We’ll miss you”, — stated in the message the company on Twitter.
Mark bloom is known for his roles in the films “Crocodile Dundee”, “blind Date” and the TV series “the Sopranos”, “Elementary”.