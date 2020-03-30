The state reserve is ready, if necessary, transfer the food to the governors
The state reserve Agency of Ukraine is ready if necessary to transmit the food stored in the State for their use. This was announced by the Chairman of the State Agency of reserve of Ukraine Yaroslav pohorila, quoted by the press service of the Ministry.
In particular, we are talking about the transmission, if necessary, such items as canned meat, tea, butter, and other foods. With the aim of determining the need for food has sent a letter to the regional state administration.
“State reserve is a state pantry where you store necessities and food in case of critical situations. Our country and the world has never faced with such problems and we must be ready to respond quickly to calls. The state reserve has already received responses from several administrations with their needs, so we are preparing the relevant documents and application to the Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine”, – said Chairman of the State Agency of reserve of Ukraine Yaroslav pohorila.