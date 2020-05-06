The STM will install plexiglas panels in the buses
Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
All buses will be fitted with plexiglas panels to protect the drivers of the COVID-19.
The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) aims to equip all its buses of plexiglas panels to protect the bus drivers in the context of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Ultimately, this measure will enable him to start again to collect rights-of-way.
Last march, the STM had authorized the transit users to board a bus by the rear door after the drivers had demanded to be better protected due to the pandemic. The STM had then ceased to control the tickets.
The drivers ‘ Union of the STM wanted their employer to take additional measures with the installation of plexiglas panels to the side of the driver’s seat. The STM has acquiesced to this request.
“We are working with the drivers’ Union for this to be a measure that suits, that ensures their safety and that it is easily cleanable. It should just be aware that to install it in 1900 bus, it will not happen in a “week-end”, said the Duty of the chairman of the board of directors of the STM, Philippe Schnobb, Tuesday.
Mr. Schnobb is unknown, however, whether this will be permanent. “Maybe after two years, it will be determined that it is less necessary,” he said. But if we must leave them indefinitely, we will. “
The masks
The STM shall present in the coming days its plan in anticipation of the déconfinement scheduled for may 18, next to Montreal, but the requirement for users to wear a mask is still not envisaged in the short term. Philippe Schnobb does not, however, the possibility that the rules change. “Is that it can evolve ? We’ll see, but for now, the reason given by the mayor Plant — and I am in total agreement, that is, if you oblige, we give the responsibility to the inspectors to enforce this rule. The bus drivers could decide not to let him ride someone on board. We try to make it as simple as possible and to strongly encourage people to wear it. “
The STM intends to conduct campaigns to raise awareness among users about this. “I think that social pressure will do that people will be encouraged to wear them. It is necessary that it become a standard “. The STM is studying the possibility of distributing covers-faces to the users if the supply capacity allows.
On Tuesday, the ministry of Transportation, the Committee on standards of equity, fairness, and the health and safety of labour and the national Institute of public health of Quebec for their part reiterated the importance of covering the face in public transport.
Philippe Schnobb also rejects the idea of condemning seats — a two-for example — to limit the number of passengers and facilitate the social distancing as has been done in Paris : “It is necessary to assess the impacts of a measure such as this. It would mean that we would greatly limit our capacity “.
A plan to come
The plan déconfinement that intends to present by the end of the week, the STM will detail the measures to be put in place and those that are already established. Philippe Schnobb thought that, when the workers will be more likely to take public transport, the employer shall adjust the work schedules to network congestion. “The port of the mask is designed to accommodate more people, but this is not because we have a mask that we is required to be packed in on each other,” said Philippe Schnobb.
The transit agencies have experienced declines in major traffic and revenues since the beginning of the crisis. In Montréal, the decline of ridership in excess of 80 %. Canada-wide, the losses are estimated at $ 400 million per month. That is why, last month, the Federation of canadian municipalities (FCM) has called for an emergency aid of $ 2.4 billion from the federal government for transportation companies across the country.
The STM has reduced its bus service, but Philippe Schnobb ensures that the transport company will not proceed to the abolition of a post : “other companies have done in Canada, but we know we will need all the world and all the buses and subways, when activities will resume. We can’t afford to reduce the staff “.