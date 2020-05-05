The stores are adapting to the human health constraints
Photo: Renaud Philippe The Duty
In Frabricville, a lot of customers have found themselves in front of closed doors today.
The reopening phase-in of thousands of businesses is accompanied by a logistical challenge, especially for those : to find out where to obtain disinfectant, masks, and various equipment anti-COVID, which will be added to the distancing physical. The situation does not, however, concerned about, nor Quebec, nor the companies, who claim to have found solutions.
“The re-opening of shops, production lines and sites that will certainly result in an increase in the demand for protective equipment, in particular for disinfectant and masks,” recognizes the ministry of the Economy in a written response to questions of Duty.
But it was reported at Quebec that ” since the beginning of the crisis, several companies in quebec were mobilized to produce medical equipment, and new sources of supply have been identified internationally “.
These steps have helped to alleviate ” much of the pressure on the supply of some personal protective equipment [PPE] in the health care network “, supports the ministry, citing joint efforts with the ministry of Health.
That said, the channels through which the network of health caters for the PPE are not necessarily the same as for companies — who is looking for any way not the same products. To the shops, it will be mostly made of Plexiglas, and masks (without either of the N95) and a disinfectant, it is said.
“We are working with our members for at least three weeks on these issues, said Stéphane Drouin, executive director of the Conseil québécois du commerce de detail. There has been some concern at the beginning : we knew that finding suppliers would be a challenge. “
For example, pharmacies in Quebec do not have large quantities to offer for sale. “We are not ready, for the time being, to confirm the availability to customers of products such as the hydroalcoholic gel and masks, but we are working on,” says Hugues Mousseau, director general of the Association of banners and pharmacy chains in Quebec, which brings together the major actors of this industry. “The teams of procurement and work with suppliers to evaluate different scenarios. “
Adaptation
But traders have found other solutions, ” notes Stéphane Drouin. And according to him, the level of preparation of enterprises is good, even if it is uneven. “Most major retailers are ready, or finalize their plan of operation and supply. For smaller retailers, it is more mixed. Some are well prepared, others less so. But we do not think that this will be a big long-term concern. “
In Quebec, the government indicates that ” the decision of Health Canada to permit temporarily the use of [ethanol quality] technique came to relieve the manufacturers of disinfectant, which faced a shortage of alcohol for their products. Disinfectant products are therefore available in sufficient quantity to ensure the protection of the public “.
Otherwise, Mr. Drouin points out that the ” distributors of equipment, stores have adjusted well and have added such products to their offer “. The echoes are similar in the manufacturing sector, where the stakes are different, as we do not welcome an audience — but it must adapt the plants to the guidelines.
“I have not heard that there would be problems” regarding the material protection, says Véronique Proulx, p.-d. g. of Québec Manufacturers and exporters, which represents approximately 1200 companies. “A lot of manufacturers of the [critical areas] have already had to adapt, have installed hand-washing stations, etc, Are exchanged between us, to share protocols and measures found. People have been creative, ” she said.
Companies in some sectors of the québec economy were able to resume their activities on Monday, except in the greater Montreal area. Some of the retailers who would have been able to open their doors — such as Simons and IKEA, in particular — have nevertheless decided to wait a bit before once again welcoming the public.