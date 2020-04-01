The story of stuff: shoes Dr. Martens
1 April 1960 for the first time in sale the iconic boots of Dr. Martens. In 60 years of existence, this pair of shoes has acquired the status of classical models, and in fact became the basic item of clothing.
The Story Of Dr. Martens originates after the Second world war. “The week the war ended. Many began to plunder. But in a time when everyone was looking for valuables, such as jewelry and furs, I chose a little leather, a needle and thread and sewed a pair of boots with a thick air sole, as I imagined,” said Dr. Klaus Mertens.
Exactly Klaus Mertens (German version of the name was Märtens redesigned in the English style Martens) has developed a thick sole air cushion, after surgery on the leg in 1945, and started together with his friend Dr. Herbert funk to sell such a comfortable shoes for older women. So, for over 10 years they have sold shoes and placed advertising in magazines that did the trick and the design of Mertens learned in England, the family of shoemakers Griggs.
Bill Griggs acquired from Mertens license to its design in the late 1950-ies. They began to collaborate, and the result was the launch of Dr. Martens 1460, which was used in the original design of Mertens, but it was added iconic details: yellow stitching, signature loop at the heel, two tone hem, and ribbed soles. Since then, this Shoe became the flagship model of the brand.
Shoes Dr. Martens 1460 initially positioned as the footwear of the working class (when the price was 2 pounds) worn by postmen and factory workers. But since these shoes appeared in the times of social change, they became a kind of countercultural symbol.
Suddenly Dr. Martens has become a attribute of skinheads, who proudly defended the British style of the working class, thereby changed the course of history of the brand, turning this functional boot work clothes in a subcultural thing. The appearance of the skinheads was the answer “commoners” in a more ornate style of the mods. Most often, they wore Dr. Martens 1460, a white t-shirt and a light Levi’s.
Thanks to the subculture of skinheads, various figures of the counterculture began to pay attention to the shoes. The founder and leader of the band the Who Pete Townshend was the first who acted in Dr. Martens. Soon, this pair of shoes has become popular among other subcultures. Even among mods. In 1975, Elton John put on a pair of the famous Dr. Martens in the rock Opera by The Who, and 1460 became world-famous.
In the 1970-ies Dr. Martens were incredibly popular in the UK. When the mods and the skinheads split into various genres of the era (glam, punk, goth), they still had one binding thing – Dr. Martens 1460. Especially this pair of attached to punk, which became an integral part of their aesthetics and uniforms, along with leather jackets and safety pins.
After Dr. Martens became inextricably linked with punk, it has become a part of the world hardcore. Then the international popularity of the brand has increased dramatically. Directly from touring musicians in the United States. At that time, to buy shoes in the United States was not so easy. Potential American punk rockers couldn’t find boots in stores and ask your friends-travelers to bring a couple – not very convenient. And by 1984, Dr. Martens have started selling in US stores.
This led to the fact that Dr. Martens has established itself on the grunge scene of Seattle in the early 90’s. wore Them Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Bridget Fund and Matt Dillon appeared in them in the indie hit Singles of 1992. And even then, and Marc Jacobs have introduced grunge to the catwalk with his collection for spring-summer 1993. As you might guess, without Dr. Martens was not done.
When in the 2000s rock music began to take their positions, sale Dr. Martens fell. But with the brand continued to collaborate with other designers. One of the major collaborations was in 2009, with RAF Simons and Stüssy, in 2012-m – s Pendleton. At this point in the record of the company’s collaboration with Supreme, Bape, Gosha Rubchinskiy, Off-White, Engineered Garments and Vetements. Therefore, shoes Dr. Martens 1460 today is one of the most popular pairs of shoes, although without any cultural connotation.