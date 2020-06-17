The strip clubs, without dancers

Of strip clubs have opened their doors this week, but without the dancers.

June 16, 2020 20h47

Updated at 22h07

Louis-Denis Ebacher

The Right

Of strip clubs have opened their doors this week, but without the dancers.

This is the case of the Bar 77, Gatineau, who can take over the business due to his license restoration. The kitchen is open and the sale of alcohol to the tables is permitted from Monday through déconfinement government Legault.

“No dancers on the tables, not spectacle, not more,” said Carl Lessard, owner of the establishment of the Main street, Gatineau sector.

“The only employees who have returned this week are cooks, security staff, and waitresses.”

Public Health allows her to serve meals and alcohol, and to welcome a limited number of clients. “Our waitresses take orders, service tables, but the customers can’t ‘lean back at the bar’ and talk, ‘ said the man of business.

Carl Lessard, owner of the 77

Simon Séguin-Bertrand, The Right

A dance, a club sandwich?

The owner of “dare to hope” that he will be able to recall the trimmers on its stage since 22 June, the date on which the theatres will reopen in complying with social distancing, and that the raising interiors to a maximum of 50 people will be allowed. “We have our permits and show our permit to restore in good and due form.”

The “headache” of Mr. Lacasse, however, is more complicated. This rule allows the déconfinement progressive in all institutions, “except bars”, as has already been stated the director of Quebec public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda. The health authorities could show more severe on the nature of the “bar” of this type of establishment with liquor licence, catering, and offers entertainment.

For now, employees are trying to educate their customers too happy.

“It is a puzzle when the client has taken two or three beers! He talks and moves closer to the staff and other customers to discuss. It is always necessary to remind them to keep their distance, and be careful not to cross too many people going to the toilet. A real little nursery!”

The cooks and the waitresses wear the mask. The customers are, as elsewhere, encouraged to wash their hands often and to limit their movement.

“We don’t have the choice to keep a distance of one meter and a half,” says Lacasse. No contacts… It’s really not that close.”

