Of strip clubs have opened their doors this week, but without the dancers.
Share
June 16, 2020 20h47
Updated at 22h07
Share
The strip clubs, without dancers
Louis-Denis Ebacher
The Right
Of strip clubs have opened their doors this week, but without the dancers.
This is the case of the Bar 77, Gatineau, who can take over the business due to his license restoration. The kitchen is open and the sale of alcohol to the tables is permitted from Monday through déconfinement government Legault.
“No dancers on the tables, not spectacle, not more,” said Carl Lessard, owner of the establishment of the Main street, Gatineau sector.
“The only employees who have returned this week are cooks, security staff, and waitresses.”
Public Health allows her to serve meals and alcohol, and to welcome a limited number of clients. “Our waitresses take orders, service tables, but the customers can’t ‘lean back at the bar’ and talk, ‘ said the man of business.