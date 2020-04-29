The studio owners training disappointed not to be able to restart
28 April 2020
Updated on April 29, 2020 at 7: 33
The studio owners training disappointed not to be able to restart
Ian Bussières
The Sun
The members of the Coalition of studios training private Quebec were disappointed that their businesses are not part of those that the prime minister François Legault was allowed to restart in the plan he presented Tuesday. All the more, ensures their spokesperson Mathieu Dumontet, that they have in their pocket a plan to enforce the measures of social distancing by their customers.
The members of the coalition, which includes studio training and small gyms, but does not include gymnasiums, large surface area, would have liked to be included in the plan of the government. “We had a lot of discussions with officials in the offices of ministers and we had a good feedback, that’s why we’re a bit disappointed today,” says Mr. Dumontet, also the owner of the studio, Crossfit CapOp in Montreal, in an interview with The Sun.
“We are ready to do the social distancing, to apply a standard of 150 square feet per client and control traffic for example to ten people the time as well as to impose sanitary measures such as washing hands and disinfection of facilities,” says Dumontet. “In such conditions, I believe that the measures of distance are easier to apply with us as the hairdresser!”, he continues.
The coalition was inspired by the protocols put in place in the gyms of the United States and Asia to set up his. “In Asia, they had lived through the SARS and they have had the COVID-19 before us, then their protocol is in place. Crowd control occupies an important place”, said Mr. Dumontet.
It adds that it does not pass a day without a customer asks him when his studio will re-open. “The customers are eating away their brake, especially those who do not have exercise equipment at home,” he continued.
The online training deflates
Like many other institutions, that of Mathieu Dumontet has developed classes using the videoconferencing software Zoom at the beginning of the pandemic. “I have the same sound of a bell in most of the establishments that have done the same thing. The online customer has soared in the beginning of confinement, but the participation rate is now more than 20 % of what it was,” he continued.
How can we explain this decrease in a little over a month only? “I’ll quote what I was told one of my clients : “You know, train in between my table and my kitchen counter, it is pocket!””, reply Mathieu Dumontet, who has no regrets about not having developed online courses which are now part of the offer of several training centres.
Now, the members of the coalition hope that the government Legault their announce of good news in the next few days. “From our side, the discussion continues with the government. It is understood that the recovery plan is a draft that will be enhanced over time. We are of the SMES and the measures that we propose, while ensuring the safety of staff and clients, would allow us to continue our operations.”
Mathieu Dumontet there will, however, be a warning, stating that companies like his will face a whole new reality to their re-opening.
“We see with the statistics overseas, where some institutions have already opened their doors. Several people had to look forward to, but we also note that the majority of people are afraid. Thus, only 50 % to 60 % of customers would be willing to come back! The industry training studio has changed and we must adjust to the reality of containment. Fortunately, our members are working hard to find solutions,” he concludes.