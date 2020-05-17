The studio owners training even in the face of uncertainty
The “déconfinement sports” has started, but still nothing is announced for the studio training and small gyms.
May 16, 2020
Updated on may 17, 2020 at 9h06
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
A few days ago, some sports have got the green light from the public health, tennis and golf among them. The “déconfinement sports” has started, but still nothing is announced for the studio training and small gyms.
“We are told that we can go running and biking, it seems to me that we did it already”, said Mathieu Dumontet, a spokesman for the Coalition of studios training private Quebec. The grouping does not include the gymnasiums to large surface area.
On April 28, Mathieu Dumontet already mentioned to the Sun that the gyms were ready, that their owners had put in place plans to reopen with a variety of security measures to ensure social distancing and cleaning of the premises.
“We had a proactive approach : instead of just having, we went to the front in proposing a plan, based on what was being done elsewhere in the world,” explains the spokesperson, also the owner of the studio, Crossfit CapOp in Montreal.
They have conveyed all their ideas to the government. Their messages were even received an acknowledgement of receipt, not just an automatic response, a response from a “real person”.
“We were told that our proposals were well received, that there was a listening ear. When they announced the start of certain activities, and that there was nothing for us, we found it disappointing,” said Mathieu Dumontet.
A few days before the announcement, the owners of the gym were confident, they were certain that a place was going to be left in the press conference, with clear instructions to follow for which they would be prepared. However, they must remain patient, nothing is announced for the training rooms, inside four walls and outside in the fresh air.
“It is a little strange… It has the right to go and take a coffee outside, if one is six feet away. It is two people or ten… if one is six feet away, all is well. When we replace the coffee by a kettle bell [sports equipment], all of a sudden it’s not working anymore.”
The “wall of containment”
Mathieu Dumontet reminds us : the owners of the gym are able to properly control the inputs of the clients (better than in a grocery store!).
“It is not the big box stores… We know our world. We can control what the client is key, you close the locker rooms and showers. There is a way to implement protocols such as the essential services. It cleans up a lot already in our gym, this is not pleasant to train on a dirty floor. It takes us just an authorization, a framework for the operation of the part of the government.”
Mathieu Dumontet is honest, he wants the re-opening gradual training rooms for financial reasons, the bills were piling up and the government assistance will not be eternal. But the opening of the rooms is desired especially for a mental health issue.
“The effect on people is major, the impact that confinement has on morale is great. The problems of depression settle down, it’s called the wall of the containment. It’s gotten into after two months. People are more capable. We can work to improve the morale of the people, exercise makes a difference.”
The many messages of clients speak for themselves, several have grown weary already of train between the kitchen table and the couch. They get bored of the equipment, machinery, of the coach that told them to run faster or push harder.
Waiting
The Coalition of studios training private Quebec has received a response from Dr. Horacio Arruda, he replied to the reopening plan proposed.
“Public health recognizes the value of our plan. Given the words used, it suggests to me that what we did was considered. We are told to stay tuned… but we don’t know when. There was hope this week, but we were expecting something more grand.”
According to Mathieu Dumontet, what hurts the most is the uncertainty. The owners and coaches don’t know what “phase déconfinement” belong to the training rooms.
“I see it very much as great lines, as a rough draft on a large canvas. The government knows where he is going, but we, we don’t know. We understand that it is complex and that they do not have all the elements. It is for this reason that we offered them a plan, a solution in detail with the measures that must be put in place. Since April 24 that it has an eye on what is done elsewhere. You try to predict how it will happen.”
Mathieu Dumontet is also very clear, the owners will open their doors in a safe manner and not otherwise, they do not want to cheat. In the meantime, they remain in communication with their members.
“We’re going to do the best we can to allow re-opening without too much change, but for it to be safe.”