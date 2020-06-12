The study of bill 61 is reset in the fall
Photo: Getty Images
The work of the national Assembly shall be adjourned until 15 September.
The government Legault has not managed to adopt its draft law 61 on the infrastructure, despite extensive public relations operation was launched in desperation, on Friday.
The opposition parties have refused to discuss the principle of the bill and returned the government to redo its homework ” over the summer.
“They have to redo their homework and work this time without being drafts “, has launched in the Room the parliamentary leader of the Quebec liberal Party (QLP), Marc Tanguay.
Bill 61 seeks to accelerate the construction of 202 infrastructure projects. The opposition saw it as a way for the government to equip itself with powers disproportionate and circumvent the rules of sound management.
The government was keen to cross the threshold of the adoption of the principle this Friday, in order to proceed to the final adoption of the draft law next week.
He needed the unanimous support of the party, since he had chosen to present his bill after the deadline of 15 may and had completely excluded the use of the gag.
The co-spokesperson of Québec solidaire, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, said he expected the government to return to the Chamber on 15 September with an improved bill.
It will help revive the economy, “in the respect of the environment and of the counter-powers “and ensure” that there will be not one dollar of public funds that will go into corruption and collusion “.
The government had a hard backhand, then he had yet made concessions, and launched a major charm to get out of the impasse his bill 61.
Five ministers, including the ex-prosecutor of the Charbonneau commission and minister of Justice Sonia LeBel, were presented on the public square Friday morning to “reassure” the people of Quebec.
The government, they said, wants to build more quickly, certainly, but it is not a question of eliminating the safeguards in place. “Be assured that it will happen in the rules of art,” said dr. LeBel.
Several groups, including the public Committee of monitoring of the recommendations of the Charbonneau commission, argued this week that the bill created a climate that is favourable to collusion and corruption.
How Ms. LeBel, a specialist in the field, but has she not seen upstream of the flaws of the bill ? have asked the journalists.
“I shared the objectives of the government (on economic recovery) “, defended in sum, Ms. LeBel, before being pressed for questions by the member pq’s Véronique Hivon.
“The minister is pleased […] of the amendment to article 50. Is this to say that the minister relied on the opposition to make the bill less obnoxious, then it was his job, to the source, to prevent the project from seeing the light of day, she is the only one who can and must say no to his government in the face of such abuses ? “
Legault argues his cause on Facebook
Earlier in the day, the prime minister Legault was asked on Facebook the support of Quebec to make pressure on the opposition.
“Hello everyone, had he started. I write early in the morning because I need your support. “
“In the next few hours, the opposition parties will have to decide if yes or no, they want to help us relaunch the quebec economy and in order to quickly build schools, hospitals, transit projects and repair our roads maganées. “
The government also wants to accelerate the renovation of NURSING homes and homes for the elders, said Mr. Legault. “It has to be that to those who have built the province of Quebec “, he continued.
These projects are not ” luxury “, he argued. He said understanding the concerns of the opposition parties, but recalled that his government had filed a number of amendments.
For example, the state of public health emergency would not be prolonged indefinitely, but until October 1, 2020, there shown.
“Despite these changes, the opposition parties have decided to refuse the hand offered by the government. […] The opposition prefers to score political points instead of working in good faith. “
The prime minister could count on the support of size : cities have raised their voices on Thursday evening to ask members of parliament to quickly find a common ground with a view to the adoption of bill 61.
The Union of municipalities of Quebec argued that the economic recovery must go through the simplification, streamlining and reduction in the delays in infrastructure projects and that time is running out.
Friday, it was the turn of the Association de la construction du Québec, the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec and the Conseil du patronat to deliver substantially the same message to the deputies.
Split the bill, says the LIBERALS
In point of press, the liberal critic for the treasury Board, Gaétan Barrette, has said that his party was ready to support a part of the bill.
Essentially, it is articles concerning the restoration, the suspension of evictions-commercial and payment more quickly by the State of payments to contractors.
Mr. Barrette has urged the government to split the piece to the law in order to remove these elements as ” purely economic “, which can be adopted very quickly, according to him.
“Why would the liberal Party to decide what is important to the economy “, said the president of the treasury Board, Christian Dubé, denouncing the campaign of “misinformation” by the opposition.
The Parti québécois was also ready to adopt the articles of agreement of the draft law, has advised its parliamentary leader, Martin Ouellet.