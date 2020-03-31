The subsidy for the summer of 2020: the Ukrainians were surprised by the unusual statement
In connection with the coronavirus, many Ukrainians are left without a paycheck and forced to live on the savings that they have. And in some people, and savings, in fact it is not. Therefore, they remain in a very difficult position today. The government has therefore decided to simplify the procedure for obtaining subsidies and gave instructions where and how it can be arranged.
For subsidies you must:
Click on the link to the website of the Ministry of social policy;
To register using e-signature or BankID;
Fill in the application for the appointment of subsidies and specify the Bank through which it will come;
To complete a Declaration of income and expenses;
Verify the data and submit the document.
“In a few weeks expect posts about the decision regarding the provision of assistance and its size. Funding is granted until the end of the heating season, and is automatically recalculated for the next term without additional applications,” – said the press service of the Ministry in the Telegram.
It is worth saying that the Ukrainian government has repeatedly said that he plans to arrange large-scale validation for those who today receives subsidies. And all because many of them were obtained by fraud, and those people who need them – remained behind. But while in quarantine mode, these checks are postponed for an indefinite period.