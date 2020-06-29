The sun would neutralize the coronavirus on surfaces in 30 minutes
According to researchers from the u.s. army and the u.s. Food and Drug Administration in the United States, the ability of the virus to infect a new host would be reduced by 90 % after exposure to a half-hour to the rays of the sun.
June 29, 2020 8h52
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — An exposure of only 30 minutes to the rays of the sun would neutralize the coronavirus, say us researchers.
The study leaves even suggests that the confinement to the inside could have exacerbated the situation.
This would mean that a surface on which an infected person has coughed or sneezed, for example, would not be substantially more dangerous after 30 minutes.
This is, however, only for this time of the year, when the sun’s rays are the most powerful. The exposure required will be increased to 1: 17 on September 22, and to more than five hours on December 21.
The researchers write in the scientific journal “Photochemistry and Photobiology” that have confined the people inside may have facilitated the transmission of the virus, either at home or in a care centre. On the other hand, they say, healthy people who went to the outside may have been exposed to viral loads less large, which allowed them to organize an effective immune response.
Another study, this one by the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center in the United States, has found that the virus suspended in the air degrades 90 % after six minutes in the sun in the summer and 19 minutes in the winter.
The maintenance of the social distancing and the wearing of the mask is still very essential to curb the spread of the virus. These searches do not reduce the risk of the virus jumping from one person to another during a conversation close-up.