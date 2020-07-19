The superhero americans salute the bravery of a little boy [VIDEO]
Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the saga of the Avengers, sent a video to emphasize his act of bravery towards his little sister.
July 18, 2020
WASHINGTON — Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Spiderman… superheroes americans have mobilized in recent days to hail the bravery of a little boy of six years disfigured after being interposed to protect her little sister from a dog attack.
“You’re a hero. What you did was so brave, so selfless. Your sister is very lucky to have you for a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you”, said in a video message to Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the saga Avengers whose little boy is a fan.
There are no words. We are so, so thankful.
Bridger Walker, the top of its 6 years, was drawn up on 9 July in front of a German shepherd who would take his sister to 4 years.
Bitten on the cheek, he was operated in emergency by a plastic surgeon and has received 90 stitches. (Warning, images below may be disturbing)
“If someone had to die, I thought this was supposed to be me,” he reportedly told his parents according to them.
His story became viral on social networks in the us, and many celebrities have responded to the call launched on Instagram by her aunt for words of comfort.
Among them: Robert Downey Jr, performer of the superhero Iron Man, who has promised “something special” to Bridger for his next birthday.
Chris Hemsworth, who takes him to the costume of Thor in several movies from the Marvel universe, has also praised the “incredible courage” of the little boy.
“You have to be impressed. I know that you’re a fan of the Avengers and we would be honored, me and all the others, to count you in the team”, he launched in a video message.