As early as march, many elective surgeries – for example, knees or hips – have been cancelled or deferred to off-load a maximum of hospital beds so that they are willing to accommodate patients with the COVID-19.
July 17, 2020 18h32
The surgeries have resumed at a level of 66 %
Stéphanie Marin
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — The recovery of the surgery is ongoing in Quebec, after postponements caused by the pandemic. The Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec (FMSQ) reports that the activity level is 66 % in July, above and beyond his expectations. She added that the surgeons do double duty to make up before a possible 2nd wave of the COVID-19 in the fall.
In an interview Friday, the president of the FMSQ, Diane Francoeur, was pleased to see that the established target of 50 % was exceeded.
At the end of June, the activity level of the surgery had even reached 75 %, she said.
The recovery, however, was arduous, as in the other provinces: it is believed that it will likely take two years to catch up and get back to the levels before the pandemic.
This request of the minister of Health, who was then Danielle McCann, has changed everything for the departments of surgery.
Hard to now catch up, when he already lacked of staff for the operating rooms before the COVID, ” says dr. Francoeur. The waiting lists have since grown and it still lack of staff: the training of nurses in the operating room is precise and long, ” said the president who added that health care workers have been redeployed elsewhere during the pandemic, and that others are fallen ill.
The medical staff who has worked hard in the spring is now in need of a vacation, which will also ensure that the activities have not reached higher levels.
There were other obstacles to a return to normal: amounts of necessary medicines, surgery, including anaesthetics, should be used for patients with COVID, and the lack of personal protective equipment has also hampered.
And patients did not present for their operation for fear of catching the COVID-19.
“It is very difficult for patients and families because they are worried about it,” said the president, explaining that he had to reassure them and convince them to go to their appointment.
Regional differences
The rate of 66 % is an average for the province: some areas have managed to resume a higher level of activity, for example, the region of Chaudière-Appalaches with 81 %, whereas others, such as the North Shore have experienced more difficulties, with 32 %. “It pulls the average down,” she said, noting that in this last region, the staff of the hospital is still trying to lend a hand in NURSING homes.
In Montreal, where he has had the most hospitalizations of patients with the COVID, the activity rate in surgeries is currently 63 %.
The president of the FMSQ has not been able to assess the number of additional weeks that would have to wait for those who are on the waiting lists: the data compiled by the ministry of Health reported the number of surgeries performed and not the duration, she explained.
The threat of a second wave this fall is a concern, especially as it will coincide probably with the period of the influenza. The surgeons want to put the mouthfuls double this summer, reports Ms. Francoeur.
“We want to do a maximum case”.
But this effort is still limited by the lack of staff.
To get there, the surgeons make and remake their order of priority on the waiting lists. Agreements have also been concluded between the ministry of Health and private clinics with operating rooms in order to increase the rate of fire. Hospitals keep the more complicated cases.
Nearly 600 surgeries were performed in private clinics up to now in July, said Ms. Francoeur, and others have been before.
For fall, she believes that planning will be more solid. Strategies are already being developed with the department of Health.
For example, it is conceivable that the guidelines on the downloading of hospital activities are not provincial: the experience having demonstrated that the COVID-19 does not hit with as much force in all regions.