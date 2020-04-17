The suspension of the work of the national Assembly extended until may 5,
The deputies will not return to the national Assembly before the 5 may. The work had to be resumed on Tuesday 21 April, but their postponement was extended on Friday after an agreement between the house leaders of the four political parties.
“This agreement allows the government to remain engaged and to focus its efforts to manage the public health crisis and ensure the safety of Quebecers,” said the minister, Simon Jolin-Barrette, also government house leader.
Of the parliamentary committees that are virtual will still take place from 24 April to 1 may, which will allow opposition parties to question several ministers on the government’s response to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, whether health or economic. A two-hour session is scheduled for the minister of Health and social Services, Danielle McCann, two times more time than the minister of the Economy and Innovation, Pierre Fitzgibbon, the minister of Education and higher Education, Jean-François Roberge, the minister of Labour, Employment and social Solidarity, Jean Boulet and the minister of municipal Affairs and Housing, Andrée Laforest. The schedule for these hearings has not yet been unveiled.
The work of the national Assembly had been suspended on 17 march, one week after the filing of the budget of the minister of Finance, Eric Girard. A minimum number of members, 43 out of the 125, had adopted its budget and additional appropriations of $ 2.6 billion which would be used to pay for child care and the salaries of the employees of the health. Of this sum, $ 500 million had been earmarked specifically for the fight against the COVID-19. An economic update to provide an update on the situation of public finances is not expected before the month of June.
Of the bills that the minister McCann felt “to be useful when the pandemic” had been adopted also in speed, or the bill 31 to expand the actions that pharmacists can ask and the bill 43 gives certain powers to nurse practitioners. Under these new powers, the pharmacists are able to prescribe, adjust, and extend prescriptions as prescribing and administering vaccines. Nurse practitioners can act in ways which were reserved for doctors, such as diagnosing common illnesses, determining treatment and medical follow up of some pregnancies.