The swimmer disappeared in the Jacques-Cartier river is found dead
The bather who had gone missing in the Jacques-Cartier river, Friday evening, was found dead Saturday morning.
Share
20 June 2020 11: 11
Updated at 13h56
Share
The swimmer disappeared in the Jacques-Cartier river is found dead
The canadian Press
PC
MONTREAL — The bather in distress, who had disappeared in the Jacques-Cartier river, Friday evening, was found dead Saturday morning by the research teams.
The body of the victim, a man in his twenties, was recovered around 9 h to approximately 150 m downstream of the scene of the abduction, said the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
The searches were resumed at 6 a.m. Saturday in the Parc national de la Jacques-Cartier, located about fifty kilometers north of Quebec city.
The deployment qualified as”important” included lifeguards, divers, a group ground and a helicopter.
To 18 hours the day before, police officers from the SQ have been called upon to make on the way to the Parc-National Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury in respect of a person in distress in the Jacques-Cartier river.
According to initial information collected by the SQ, two swimmers were in the river, without boat and without floatation jacket.
“These people moved in following the current of the river and at one time, one of the people has disappeared. The research started yesterday Friday and continues this morning Saturday,” said in the interview, the officer Valérie Beauchamp, a spokesman for SQ.
This is the other bather, who has been able to regain the shore, which contacted the emergency services.
An investigation is underway to clarify the causes and circumstances of the tragedy.