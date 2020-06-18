The swimming pools of Quebec accessible… on booking
June 18, 2020 14h12
Jean-François Néron
The Sun
Quebec City opens from Friday, 19 June, the 42-swimming pools and wading pools. However, it will be necessary to use patience, because their capacity decreases to less than 25% because of the COVID.
The sanitary measures related to the pandemic coronavirus force the City to restrict the number of users at a quarter of the capacity in the usual way. Where there were 100 swimmers, he can only find that 25. To overcome the restriction, the City is enhancing the time of swimming several swimming pools.
All pools will be open seven days a week, from 11 h to 20 h, with the exception of pools of Courville and the Apprentice-Wise, which will open on 24 June because of work and of the new swimming Pool Victorin-Beaucage, which will open later in July.
“Citizens wishing to take a refreshing dip in the swimming facilities will need to book their place in the ranking in the queue on-site in order to have access to the time to come, or to register on a waiting list for a different time of the day,” says one by way of a press release.
Only one reservation is possible per day per family or group of six people maximum. The duration of the swimming will be of 50 minutes per time slot. The City wants to put in place an online booking service soon.
Certain periods of the day will be reserved for seniors, day camps, and, in some swimming pools, swim length. The locker rooms will be closed, but the toilet block will be open on request with an access control, in order to comply with the rules of distancing.
For more details, consult the following page: https://www.ville.quebec.qc.ca/citoyens/loisirs_sports/installations_sportives/piscines_exterieures/piscines_exterieures.aspx