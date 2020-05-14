The symphony Orchestra of the Estuary renew the mandate of Dina Gilbert
Dina Gilbert, the music director and conductor of the symphony Orchestra of the Estuary.
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
The symphony Orchestra of the Estuary (OSE) renews the mandate of its music director and conductor Dina Gilbert until 2023.
The president of the board of directors of the orchestre de Rimouski, Queen Cloutier, believes that Gilbert, who is in the position for three years, “has brought his contagious dynamism and has brought a willingness to think outside the box”.
Over the next three years, the chief promises to accentuate the positioning of the Orchestra. “The recovery will be a priority. When the global pandemic hit, the DARE was on the rise […]. The OSE intends to resume its momentum and staying active with new initiatives that will be implemented over the next few months.”
Holder of a doctorate in conducting from the University of Montreal, Gilbert is also the chief supporters of the Orchestre des Grands Ballets canadiens de Montréal, and the Kamloops Symphony of British Columbia.