The symptoms of coronavirus. 5 signs that you already had an infection COVID-19
The Oxford scientists suggested that the coronavirus can be passed between people more than a month before the first official cases. Some symptoms can indicate that a person has had an infection COVID-19.
As informs MedikForum typical symptoms of coronavirus are fever (you feel hot when you touch the chest or back), and cough, which manifests itself in an hour or more three or more times per day. But a study by researchers at Oxford University (UK) showed that in addition to these symptoms of infection with coronavirus may add other characters.
The Oxford group “Evolutionary ecology of infectious diseases” has put forward the version that the new coronavirus for some time spread amongst the people, before the infection COVID-19 was officially announced. Thus, according to the researchers, among the British population with a virus could have infected up to half of people, most of whom do not suspect.
There are five signs that can indicate that you have already been infected COVID-19, experts say.
Loss of sense of smell. The staff at Harvard medical school found that some cells in the nose contain proteins that are the target of the coronavirus: targeting them, the virus enters the body. Infection of these cells may lead to a loss of smell, feeling of nonexistent odors. Scientists said that people with this symptom “can be one of the hidden media contribute to the rapid spread COVID-19”.
Conjunctivitis. The American Academy of ophthalmology (AAO) reported that the coronavirus “can cause mild follicular conjunctivitis”. There are bloodshot eyes, burning, formation of pus, which adheres to the eyelashes, itching.
Diarrhea. A study of 204 patients in Wuhan, where the outbreak started COVID-19, revealed: almost half (48,5%) patients went to the hospital with digestive problems as the main symptom of coronavirus infection. Mainly complained of diarrhea.
Pain in the abdomen. British experts have reported that now in hospitals there is an increase in patients with COVID-19, which manifest not so much respiratory disorders, abdominal how much (specifically abdominal pain). According to doctors, it may be due to the development of pneumonia in the lower lobes of the lung.
Fatigue. Who says that in a sign of coronavirus disease, a person can feel unusually strong for his fatigue.
Experts call if you experience these symptoms to cease contact with others and not to appear in public places.