The Tanguys forced to the pandemic
More than one young person out of six has stopped working since the beginning of the pandemic according to a recent report from the international Labour Organization (ILO).
May 29, 2020
Leah Martin
The UN has said : the young people will be most affected by the economic crisis created by the pandemic. A crisis that might lead to a lot of trips to the nest for young adults. A very present reality, but not so new that it.
“Not only are [the pandemic] ruin their job prospects, but it also disrupts their studies and training and constitutes an obstacle for those who want to enter the job market or looking to change jobs”, one can read in the press release of the ILO published on 27 may.
That said, loss of employment, said the repatriation to the family home for several. A glorious return to his room teen covered in old posters of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, or to sleep between the stationary bike and weights at dad (because, yes, her old room has become a gym).
This is the case of Eric, 25 years old and a student at the master’s degree in philosophy. “If the pandemic were to last too long, my loans and grants would exhausted and I would not have had the money to continue to do my expenses, expose it, given the difficulty of finding a job in this time. “I already lived with $ 200 / month to feed me, which had become complicated.”
If the crisis has pushed more quickly to return to his parents ‘ home north of Lac-Saint-Jean, the young man is considering a temporary return to find a job in his area after his studies. The temporary risk now to stretch…
The “return to the nest” is a behavior that is increasingly noted by researchers for more than 30 years, says Jacques Hamel, a professor in the department of sociology of the University of Montreal, who works at the Observatory on youth and society : “today’s young people have to parents, in many cases, people who belong to the generation X. That is to say, the generation that has experienced the harsh reality of unemployment because of an economic crisis is very important at the beginning of the 80’s”, he explains. “These young people today, perhaps 25 years, and they are facing the same problems of job insecurity than those of their parents.”
Add to that a period of study, which extends and we get a horde of young people who can no longer pay their rent! But he should not mistake, according to the researcher, as if the older children to re-design in the basements of suburbs, they do not embody the stereotype of Tanguy, a character from the French film of 2001.
A cohabitation rather harmonious
The proper functioning of this new flatshare in many families is the result of a generation gap is much less important than before. “The sociologist québécois Gilles Pronovost said that there is a democracy between generations. Now, the values of the parents are consistent with those of their children,” says the sociologist. “The older children returning to live with parents and receive their chum or a blonde who sleeps in the same bed, it does not take offense at not the parents, because they did pretty much the same thing.”
In addition, it indicates that a lot of parents, especially single parents, will be happy to see their child come back home to help in household chores and diy, for example.
Even if Marie-Christine, 24 years old, do not repair the kitchen cabinets, the cohabitation with his parents, after three years of absence goes well. Because of the crisis, the opportunities of internship and employment were too uncertain to this student in business administration. So she left his apartment. “Honestly, I think my parents expected that I hours weird of a teenager, but now it is the opposite. This morning, I had my first meeting at 7: 45 am, so at 6 o’clock I was standing,” she said, laughing. “You see, my mother is happy, even if I make noise, and that at times, I mind. She has someone else to speak to my father and this is the most dynamic in the house”, she adds.
A few adjustments
For Bruno and his wife Catherine, the return of Jeremy, 23 years old, is a source of relief. He went back to Quebec while he was studying in Montreal, where there are several foci of the virus. “My daughter remains in Hochelaga in Montreal, and has more cases in his district than in Quebec, so it is a little bit scary,” says Catherine.
Two, the couple has five children, all now adults. Let’s say that this is not the first time that their offspring return to the fold. “It’s going well. He has set up his box to him. His room no longer exists, but there was a space in the basement for when we got a number of people and where you can watch tv,” explains Catherine. “We do the hide not, this is not difficult, but there are still négos returning and were no longer there”.
Adjustments that the parents accept without any problem in the hard times… even if they confess that they do not wish to return to the house repeatedly.