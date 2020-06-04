The taste of entrepreneurship dominates in all age groups
Photo: René Mansi Getty Images
The rate of intention to undertake 35-49 years old is slightly higher than that of young people (31.8% compared to 30.8%).
Entrepreneurship as a first career choice dominates in all age groups. It is more vigorous than ever in the 50-64 year-olds.
The Foundation of entrepreneurship released on Wednesday the results of its index québec’s entrepreneurial 2019. “The data from the most recent report of the index are testimony to the entrepreneurial dynamism of Quebecers aged 35 years and older, but also of an entrepreneurial culture always stronger since the beginning of the report, in 2009,” we are told to enter the game. Then add that, ” for the first time in the history of the index, the entrepreneurship is the first choice of career among three major age groups of the active population of Quebec. This confirms that the great movement of entrepreneurship, started in youth, is now also root in the 35-49 years and 50-64 years.”
In addition, the rate approaches that of the 35-49 age groups clearly exceeds that of young people in 2019, representing a 16.1 % vs. 12.5 %. “This year, the 35-49 years account for one third of new steps to be carried out in the last year. This is a first in the history of the index. “
Among the 50-64 years, the rate of intent in entrepreneurship has surged noticed, from 11.5% in 2018 to a high of 16.1 % in 2019. The rate of approaches is not at rest, from 5.5 % in 2018, 8% in 2019, an increase of 45 %.
The Foundation observes that in this segment, ” a remarkable evolution on the side of the new owners (those who have started a business during the last year) […] So that in 2016 a new owner in five was in the age group 50-64 years, it is a new owner on three is there in 2019 “.
More generally, the Federation notes that an increased dynamism of women and immigrants, particularly among the youth, is even more present in the report of 2019.
Edition 2019 the report joined a record number of respondents, representing more than 15 000 to determine the rate of the chain business and almost 5000 respondents to the questionnaire.
The index 2019 is carried out in partnership with the Institute for entrepreneurship National Bank | HEC Montréal and Lightweight, and is presented by the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Anges Québec.