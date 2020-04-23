The teacher called to the front to help in the health sector
The minister of health, Danielle McCann has to be mentioned, that the workforce needs are high in the area of health.
10 April 2020 17: 45
Updated at 18h47
Share
The teacher called to the front to help in the health sector
Patrice Bergeron
The Canadian Press
Share
The government Legault wants to force employees of the education environment to go lend a hand in the health sector.
According to the information obtained by The canadian Press, a ministerial decree is in preparation to requisition the staff to stop working in school boards and cegeps. It would, for example, teachers of science in nursing.
At a press conference Friday, the minister of Health, Danielle McCann, said she was in discussion on the modalities for the contribution of employees in the world of education, especially in NURSING homes.
“People realize the seriousness of the situation and staffing needs, she said. A part of these people are already working with us in the network. We want to get the other. I think it was a good answer. (…) It is really up to the CHSLD, which has made this request.”
Remember that homes for the elderly are on the front line of the fight against sars coronavirus. In six NURSING homes, the situation is considered critical even.
Ms. McCann noted that the workforce needs are high. It reported that 3,000 employees of the health network may not be on the field, including pregnant women, or workers who have been infected by the coronavirus.
The minister, however, did not specify what would be the possible elements of coercion contained in the ministerial order. For example, a science teacher and nurses who would refuse to go to work in the network would lose his salary?
The NSA regrets the absence of consultations
For its part, the Confederation of national trade unions (CSN) does not have time to react. The CSN recognizes the severity of the crisis and the need to resort to exceptional means. However, there is concern about rules of implementation of this decision and of potential abuse.
“The government should not abuse it, at the risk of curbing the momentum of mobilization demonstrated by the employees of our public services, said the president of the CSN, Jacques Létourneau, Friday. Force the education staff to go to work in the health care network, without any form of prior consultation with the principal involved, is to say the least, heartbreaking.”
The Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) has also deplored the lack of consultation.
“It leaves the flow of information about a possible ministerial order which is not yet public and it raises a lot of concern among our members who are directly involved. We are unable to reassure them, which has the effect of feeding the machine rumors”, claimed by news the president of the CSQ, Sonia Ethier.
“We are still waiting for details on the priority of those who will be mobilized : who, when and where?” continued Ms. Ethier.
She adds that prior to assigning workers and workers in other sectors, the government must ensure that all measures of health and safety have been taken to protect it. “This is still far from clear,” said the president of the CSQ.