The telecoms proud of having held out in the face of the explosion of telework
As a direct consequence of the rules of containment and the explosion of telework, the wireless networks of Bell, Rogers, Telus, Shaw or Videotron have suddenly had to respond to an increase in the volume of download.
The big companies of telecommunication in Canada welcome to the good performance displayed by their networks in the face of the disruption caused by the pandemic coronavirus, such as the explosion of telework.
“The ability to ensure the seamless connectivity of users during a period of time as changing was not as obvious as it seems,” said Monday the canadian Association of wireless telecommunications (CWTA), while unveiling the results of a survey conducted among a half-dozen of its leading members. “From one day to the next day, the governments, the health care centres and other key sectors have suddenly had need of new services and increased capacity connectivity. The great part of the traffic, which is usually taken from companies, educational institutions and wi-fi networks, has a single shot been redirected to the home networks […]. The peak periods, which typically last one or two hours per day, extending now over several hours. “
The shock of telework
As a direct consequence of the rules of containment and the explosion of telework, the wireless networks of Bell, Rogers, Telus, Shaw or Videotron have suddenly had to respond to an increase in the volume of the download data from the Internet to an electronic device) from 18% to 49 %, and the volume of upload (of the electronic device to the Internet) from 30% to 69 %, according to the companies. The massive adoption of online collaboration tools ” intensive data “, such as Skype (an increase of 200 % of its use, according to the firm Aternity), Teams (+ 500 %) and Zoom (+574 %), is one of the main causes.
The number of minutes of voice over mobile has also increased for most respondents, some of whom have reported increases of 44 % and even 61 %, compared to the weeks of February and march leading up to the crisis in Canada.
The trend has been less clear with respect to the use of mobile data, some related, again, to increases in the volume of downloads (29 %) and upload (27 %), but most wiping rather declines of 23 % and even 37 %, ” arising from the fact that Canadians […] have limited their movements outside the house, and they are more likely to use the services by wired connection “.
This “resilience” extreme of telecommunications networks in Canada is the result of the investments made by the industry for several years, argues the association. An effort that he wanted to pursue, among others, in underserved areas and in turn to the next generation of wireless technology, known as 5G.
While its main members are often taken to task by consumer groups and the regulatory authorities, in particular because of their price, considered too high, and their lack of competition, the ACTS did not fail to recall also the special measures of assistance taken during the pandemic COVID-19, as the lifting of the limits of Internet data to the home and the reduction of certain fees.