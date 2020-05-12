The testing clinic in Montreal-Nord is to continue until Thursday
The director of the Montreal public health, Dr. Mylène Drouin, said on Friday that the screening was an essential condition to be able to reopen some areas of society in Montreal and the Greater Montreal area.
The residents of the borough of Montréal-Nord, one of the most affected of the island of Montreal by the pandemic coronavirus, always have, Tuesday morning, two clinical screening of the COVID-19, even if one of them is not on their territory.
The minister responsible for the city and the region of Montréal, Chantal Rouleau, has confirmed on his Twitter account that the temporary health clinic without an appointment located at the CLSC de Montréal-Nord, on the boulevard Lacordaire, who had to close its doors Monday evening, would remain in the activity until the arrival of the screening clinics mobile, next Thursday.
In the beginning of the day, Tuesday, the CIUSSS of the North-of-the-Island-of-Montreal had not yet confirmed on its website the provisional maintenance of the testing clinic at the CLSC de Montréal-Nord.
The possibility of closure of the clinic followed barely three days to the announcement by public health authorities in the deployment of a effort of mass screening in Montreal, focusing on the outbreaks of communal transmission of the most critical, including the one in Montreal-North.
The director of the Montreal public health, Dr. Mylène Drouin, also said on Friday that the screening was an essential condition to be able to reopen some areas of society in Montreal and the Greater Montreal area to provide safe and successful.
The other clinical screening of the COVID-19 that the residents of Montreal-North can attend is not located in their district. It has been implanted in the Hospital Rivière-des-Prairies, located at 7070 boulevard Perras ; an appointment is required for access, up to 20 h.