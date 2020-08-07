The tests for the players do not interfere with those for the population, ensures the NHL
Photo: Frank Gunn, The canadian Press
The Boston Bruins during the taking of the team photo. Each day, approximately 1500 samples are collected from players and staff, among others, to be analyzed.
The laboratories which have been engaged to conduct the screening tests of daily COVID-19 in the bubbles Edmonton and Toronto operate from a supply chain different from that reserved to the general population, to avoid any form of conflict situation, according to the national hockey League.
Each day, approximately 1500 samples were collected and analyzed in each city. Not only do these samples come from players, staff, teams and the league, but also to employees of restaurants and hotels that support the knock-out tournament in each city-to-pole.
Before the resumption of the activities of the NHL this summer, the assistant commissioner Bill Daly had estimated that between 25 000 and 30 000 tests would be made until the last day of the Stanley Cup final.
Aware that even a perception of conflict with the screening tests reserved to the people may create a form of controversy in each of the two cities-the poles, the leaders of the league and laboratories to ensure that there isn’t.
According to the chairman and ceo of DynaLife in Edmonton, the laboratory receives its chemicals and its hardware manufacturers are not providers of health Services in Alberta.
During an interview with The canadian Press, Jason Pincock has made an analogy with automobiles.
“Suppose that public Health officials have chosen to use a fleet of vehicles from Chevrolet and Ford. On our side, because we want to ensure that they will have all the necessary parts for their Chevrolet and Ford, we are going to buy Hondas and we’ll ride with Hondas for the NHL. It remains that these are cars. “
The chief medical officer of the NHL has stated that the two labs to get their tests and their technology suppliers whose work does not interfere with the reserved services to the population.
“We conduct our tests using the different personal, using different reagents and a platform and / or hardware different than what is used for the tests conducted with the population “, said dr. Willem Meeuwisse, when the NHL announced the details surrounding the recovery of the season 2019-2020.
DynaLife has established a laboratory dedicated to testing of the COVID-19 for the NHL to his office at the Edmonton city centre, located a few blocks south of the Square in Rogers and two hotels reserved for the teams.
“These are tests that we weren’t doing before, said Pincock. We have never played any role in the testing of the COVID-19 reserved to the general population. But we conduct many routine tests in health care to the population. It is our primary role. “
LifeLabs analysis the tests for the NHL Toronto at its principal office, near Pearson airport. The company conducts tests for the COVID-19 to the public and to business customers, a segment that the NHL is now a part.
Chris Carson, the senior vice president of LifeLabs, provides that the company may pursue both of these mandates.
“We would not have assumed (in this role) if we had been unable,” he says. We are very conscious that we need to ensure that we are there for the support of the public health network. It is our top priority. “
Pincock and Carson have both indicated that their laboratory has hired staff — 70 to Edmonton to meet the needs of the NHL in terms of screening tests.
This demand will decrease as teams are eliminated and will leave the cities-poles. The figure is expected to decline and reach zero in Toronto in September.
The final association should begin on 8 September, and the Stanley Cup final will follow at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
Slowdowns or failures in the screening tests reserved to the people may encourage Albertans to ask themselves why young men are testing at a rate faster than they are.
“The simple optical giving the impression that the tests in the public network take more time than those administered to the players of the NHL can be problematic,” says dr. Lorian Hardcastle, an associate professor at the University of Calgary who specializes in the laws and policies related to health.
An NHL team receiving preferred services or additional of the health system has made the headlines in Alberta, in the past.
The players of the Calgary Flames and their families received the vaccines for the H1N1 flu in 2009 in a private clinic, the day before the province announces a shortage. A nurse and her supervisor have been fired after an investigation.