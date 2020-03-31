The tests were a lengthened version of the Hyundai Creta
In South Korea spotted a sample crossover with a suspiciously large back: presumably, there is a hidden two more chairs.
The rumors that the current version of the compact crossover will receive a modification with an extended wheelbase, go long. But test a prototype of a “Cretu” photospin recorded for the first time.
Image published by Indian Autos Blog and demonstrates the test sample is almost in profile, that allows to consider its massive back. While it is not known whether or not the “Crete” has increased the distance between the axes or the cost of lengthening the rear overhang, but it looks noticeably larger than usual.
Despite the heavy camouflage, you can see additional Windows in the rear pillars. In addition, the roofline of the crossover falls to the back much more gently obviously done it for more space above the heads of passengers of the third row.
Even if Hyundai will choose to do additional chairs are compact and suitable only for children, the boot volume “Crete” will certainly suffer. At that crossover, which is now sold in India and China, it reaches 433 liters. But on a set of engines for SUV the emergence of a new modification is unlikely to affect. According to preliminary data, the first country to receive such a crossover will be India and it will happen next year.