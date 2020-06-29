The theaters of Broadway are closed until at least January 2021
June 29, 2020
Agence France-Presse
NEW YORK — Broadway theaters, one of the great attractions of new york, closed since march because of a pandemic, will remain closed at least until January 2021, said on Monday the professional association The Broadway League.
All the theatres “are now offering refunds or exchanges for tickets purchased for performances scheduled before January 3,” said the association in a statement, without giving a firm date for the reopening.
“Our members work closely with the trade unions, experts and great minds within and outside of the world of the theatre to (…) identify and implement measures that will resume performances in full safety for the public and employees,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League.