The theatre actor Nick Cordero died at the age of 41 of complications related to the coronavirus
Nick Cordero had entered the hospital in early April, in Los Angeles. It was swept away by the COVID-19.
July 6, 2020 8: 27
Victoria Ahearn
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The stage actor Nick Cordero, who grew up in Hamilton, in Ontario, died Sunday in Los Angeles.
His wife, Amanda Kloots, said that her husband is dead in the morning, “surrounded by his family, in love.”
He was 41 years old.
The actor was admitted to the hospital in early April, in Los Angeles, suffering from what appeared to be pneumonia, said Amanda Kloots.
The doctors suspected he was suffering from the new coronavirus him and made him spend three screening tests. The first two were negative and the third was positive for the COVID-19.
The disease has ravaged his body, according to his wife, who has regularly given updates on his health status through Instagram.
She has told that according to the doctors, her lungs were filled with holes, and resembled the lungs of a person who has smoked for 50 years, whereas it was non-smoking.
He had a persistent infection in the lungs and significant complications of the disease, including blood pressure problems and blood clots which led to the amputation of his right leg.
Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots had a son, Elvis, who had just celebrated his first birthday.
Nick Cordero grew up in Hamilton and studied acting at Ryerson University.
He is known especially for his roles of tough guys on Broadway, in plays such as Waitress, A Bronx Tale and Bullets Over Broadway.