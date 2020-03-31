The threat of penalties will make exotic McLaren more exclusive
The circulation of the speedsters will dramatically reduce, but it is unlikely that collectors will be upset.
Outdoor car McLaren Elva from the flagship line of Ultimate Series may be much more rare road track beast than originally anticipated. It is reported resource the Supercar Blog.
During its premiere last November, it was announced that Elva will limit circulation of 399 copies, each of which will cost at least 1 425 000 GBP. Now sources claim that the series will be just 249 cars.
The reason lies in the penalties for violating increasingly stringent environmental standards, the amount of which depends on the number of built cars, these standards are not relevant. As you know, McLaren is in no hurry with the electrification of their own range, because not satisfied with the current technology batteries.
In a pandemic coronavirus, resulting in the sharp collapse of the world market, the desire to save money on penalties seems very reasonable and timely, even for a company that still from year to year beat its own sales records. However, while official confirmation of the information on the reduction of production volumes Elva McLaren Automotive is not given.
In addition, we are unlikely to make the mistake of assuming that a significant part of the claimed last fall edition of 399 units, the producer is already sold out on pre-orders. Even if the rumor is confirmed, customers, brands that have become holders of deposits, it is unlikely to disappoint, because the less cars, the higher their attractiveness to investors.